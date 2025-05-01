In the context of investments in securities, why are line extensions (such as new classes or series of an existing security) more common than the introduction of entirely new types of financial products?
A
Line extensions are required by financial regulations, whereas new products are often prohibited.
B
Investors generally prefer unfamiliar products over established ones, making new products more attractive.
C
Line extensions are more expensive to develop and market than new products.
D
Line extensions leverage existing investor familiarity and reduce development risk compared to launching entirely new products.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: It discusses investments in securities and compares line extensions (new classes or series of an existing security) to entirely new types of financial products.
Recognize the key concept: Line extensions leverage existing investor familiarity and reduce development risk. This means investors are more likely to trust and invest in products they already recognize, which minimizes uncertainty.
Analyze the advantages of line extensions: They build on the reputation and track record of existing securities, making them less risky for both investors and issuers.
Contrast with new products: Developing entirely new financial products involves higher costs, regulatory hurdles, and the challenge of gaining investor trust, which increases development risk.
Conclude why line extensions are more common: By reducing development risk and leveraging familiarity, line extensions are a safer and more cost-effective strategy for issuers compared to introducing entirely new financial products.
