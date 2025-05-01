Which of the following steps of the accounting cycle involves recording transactions by using debits and credits in the general journal?
A
Posting to the ledger
B
Journalizing
C
Analyzing source documents
D
Preparing a trial balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the accounting cycle: The accounting cycle is a series of steps that businesses follow to record and report financial transactions. It includes analyzing transactions, journalizing, posting to the ledger, preparing a trial balance, and more.
Focus on journalizing: Journalizing is the process of recording transactions in the general journal using debits and credits. This step ensures that each transaction is properly documented with the correct accounts and amounts.
Learn the role of debits and credits: Debits and credits are fundamental to double-entry accounting. Debits increase asset and expense accounts, while credits increase liability, equity, and revenue accounts. Each transaction must balance, meaning total debits equal total credits.
Differentiate journalizing from other steps: Journalizing is distinct from analyzing source documents (which involves reviewing invoices, receipts, etc.), posting to the ledger (transferring journal entries to individual accounts), and preparing a trial balance (summarizing account balances to check for errors).
Apply journalizing in practice: To journalize a transaction, identify the accounts affected, determine whether each account is debited or credited, and record the transaction in the general journal with a description and date.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian