Understand the concept of debits and credits: In accounting, debits and credits are used to record changes in accounts. A debit entry typically increases asset and expense accounts, while it decreases liability, equity, and revenue accounts.
Analyze the options provided: Review each option to determine whether it aligns with the general rules of debits and credits.
Option 1: 'An increase in a revenue account' - Revenue accounts are increased by credits, not debits. Therefore, this option is incorrect.
Option 2: 'A decrease in an expense account' - Expense accounts are decreased by credits, not debits. This option is also incorrect.
Option 3: 'An increase in a liability account' - Liability accounts are increased by credits, not debits. This option is incorrect. The correct answer is 'An increase in an asset account,' as asset accounts are increased by debits.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian