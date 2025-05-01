A company repays a loan by making equal payments each month, with each payment covering both interest and principal. Which type of repayment schedule is described in this scenario?
A
Balloon repayment schedule
B
Interest-only repayment schedule
C
Bullet repayment schedule
D
Amortized repayment schedule
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an amortized repayment schedule: In this type of schedule, the borrower makes equal periodic payments (e.g., monthly) that include both interest and principal. Over time, the portion of the payment allocated to interest decreases, while the portion allocated to principal increases.
Compare the given repayment schedule to other types: A balloon repayment schedule involves smaller periodic payments with a large lump sum (balloon payment) at the end. An interest-only repayment schedule involves payments covering only interest during the loan term, with the principal repaid at the end. A bullet repayment schedule involves no periodic payments, with the entire principal and interest paid at the end of the term.
Identify the key characteristics of the described repayment schedule: The problem states that the company makes equal monthly payments, and each payment covers both interest and principal. This matches the definition of an amortized repayment schedule.
Eliminate the other options: Since the payments are equal and include both interest and principal, the repayment schedule cannot be a balloon, interest-only, or bullet repayment schedule.
Conclude that the correct answer is an amortized repayment schedule, as it aligns with the described characteristics of equal payments covering both interest and principal.
