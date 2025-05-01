Which of the following is the correct journal entry to record the purchase of equipment for cash?
A
Debit Cash; Credit Equipment
B
Debit Equipment; Credit Cash
C
Debit Accounts Payable; Credit Equipment
D
Debit Equipment; Credit Accounts Payable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: The purchase of equipment for cash means the company is acquiring a tangible asset (equipment) and paying for it immediately using cash.
Recall the accounting principle of double-entry bookkeeping: Every transaction affects at least two accounts, and the total debits must equal the total credits.
Identify the accounts involved: Equipment is an asset account, and Cash is also an asset account. When equipment is purchased, the Equipment account increases (debit), and the Cash account decreases (credit).
Determine the correct journal entry: To record the purchase of equipment for cash, you would debit the Equipment account to reflect the increase in assets and credit the Cash account to reflect the decrease in cash.
Review the options provided: The correct journal entry is 'Debit Equipment; Credit Cash,' as it aligns with the double-entry bookkeeping principle and the nature of the transaction.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian