Step 1: Understand the scenario. When a customer accepts a note, it means the customer has agreed to pay the amount owed through a formal promissory note. This requires recording the note as a receivable in the company's books.
Step 2: Record the acceptance of the note. The company debits 'Notes Receivable' to recognize the formal agreement to receive payment in the future. This increases the asset account 'Notes Receivable'. Simultaneously, the company credits 'Accounts Receivable' to remove the original receivable from the books, as it is now replaced by the note.
Step 3: Address the dishonor of the note. If the customer fails to pay the note at maturity, the company must reverse the note receivable and reinstate the original accounts receivable. This is done by debiting 'Accounts Receivable' to recognize the amount still owed by the customer.
Step 4: Reverse the note receivable. The company credits 'Notes Receivable' to remove the dishonored note from the books, as it is no longer valid.
Step 5: Summarize the entries. The journal entries are: (1) Debit 'Notes Receivable' and Credit 'Accounts Receivable' when the note is accepted, and (2) Debit 'Accounts Receivable' and Credit 'Notes Receivable' when the note is dishonored.
