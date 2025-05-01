The excess return is computed by ______ the average return for the investment.
A
adding the risk-free rate to
B
multiplying the risk-free rate by
C
subtracting the risk-free rate from
D
dividing the risk-free rate by
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of excess return: Excess return is the return on an investment above the risk-free rate. It measures the additional return earned by taking on risk.
Identify the components involved: The average return for the investment and the risk-free rate are the two key elements in this calculation.
Determine the relationship between the two components: To calculate excess return, you subtract the risk-free rate from the average return of the investment. This is because the risk-free rate represents the baseline return that could be earned without taking on risk.
Express the formula mathematically: Excess Return = Average Return - Risk-Free Rate. This formula highlights the subtraction operation required to compute the excess return.
Apply the formula to any given data: Plug in the values for the average return and the risk-free rate into the formula to compute the excess return. Ensure proper subtraction is performed.
