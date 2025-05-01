Which of the following provides the best quantitative evidence of whether a company's present strategy is working well?
A
A high number of new product launches
B
A larger advertising budget
C
A steady increase in net sales over time
D
An increase in the number of employees
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking for the best quantitative evidence to evaluate whether a company's current strategy is effective. Quantitative evidence refers to measurable data, often expressed in numerical terms.
Analyze the options: Review each option provided and determine whether it offers measurable and relevant data to assess the company's strategy. For example, 'a high number of new product launches' is qualitative and does not directly measure success, while 'a steady increase in net sales over time' is quantitative and directly reflects financial performance.
Focus on financial metrics: In Financial Accounting, net sales are a key indicator of a company's revenue generation and overall performance. A steady increase in net sales over time suggests that the company's strategy is driving consistent growth.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Options like 'a larger advertising budget' and 'an increase in the number of employees' are not direct measures of strategy effectiveness. They may indicate operational changes but do not provide clear evidence of success.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is 'a steady increase in net sales over time' because it provides measurable, quantitative evidence of the company's strategy working well, reflecting improved financial performance over time.
