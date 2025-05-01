Which of the following statements about customer profitability is true?
A
Customer profitability analysis helps identify which customers contribute most to net sales and overall profit.
B
Net sales are calculated without considering customer returns or allowances.
C
Customer profitability is not affected by discounts, returns, or allowances.
D
All customers generate the same level of profitability for a company.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of customer profitability analysis: It is a method used to determine which customers contribute the most to a company's net sales and overall profit. This involves analyzing revenues, costs, and other factors associated with individual customers.
Clarify the calculation of net sales: Net sales are calculated by subtracting customer returns, allowances, and discounts from gross sales. This means that net sales are directly affected by these factors.
Evaluate the impact of discounts, returns, and allowances: Discounts, returns, and allowances reduce the revenue generated from customers, which in turn affects customer profitability. Therefore, these factors must be considered in customer profitability analysis.
Analyze the statement 'All customers generate the same level of profitability': This is incorrect because customers differ in their purchasing behavior, returns, discounts, and other factors, leading to varying levels of profitability.
Conclude that the correct statement is: 'Customer profitability analysis helps identify which customers contribute most to net sales and overall profit.' This aligns with the purpose of customer profitability analysis, which is to focus on the most valuable customers for the business.
