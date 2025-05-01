When calculating the percentages for each budget category, which income figure should you use?
A
Pre-tax (gross) income
B
Only investment income
C
Total household assets
D
After-tax (net) income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of after-tax (net) income: This is the income remaining after all taxes have been deducted from gross income. It represents the actual amount available for spending or saving.
Identify why after-tax (net) income is used for budgeting: Since budgeting involves allocating funds for expenses and savings, it is crucial to use the income figure that reflects the money you truly have available, which is after-tax income.
Clarify why pre-tax (gross) income is not appropriate: Gross income includes earnings before taxes and deductions, which does not accurately represent the funds available for budgeting purposes.
Explain why investment income and total household assets are not suitable: Investment income is a specific type of income and may not represent the full financial picture, while total household assets include non-liquid items like property and savings, which are not directly usable for monthly budgeting.
Conclude that after-tax (net) income is the correct figure to use for calculating percentages for each budget category, as it provides a realistic view of available funds for allocation.
