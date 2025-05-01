Understand the concept of a home mortgage: A home mortgage is a loan taken out to purchase a home, where the property serves as collateral for the loan.
Recognize that the term of a mortgage refers to the length of time over which the borrower agrees to repay the loan.
Identify typical mortgage terms: In financial accounting and real estate, home mortgages are commonly structured to be repaid over long periods, typically ranging from 15 to 30 years.
Compare the options provided in the question: Evaluate each option against the standard mortgage term lengths. The options 1 to 3 years, 40 to 50 years, and 5 to 7 years are not typical for home mortgages.
Conclude that the correct answer aligns with the standard mortgage term of 15 to 30 years, as this is the most common duration for home loans.
