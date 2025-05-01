When buying a home, the lender may hold money in an escrow account to pay which of the following?
A
Real estate agent commissions
B
Property taxes and homeowner's insurance
C
Monthly mortgage principal only
D
Homeowner association (HOA) dues
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an escrow account: An escrow account is a financial arrangement where a third party holds funds on behalf of two other parties. In the context of home buying, lenders use escrow accounts to ensure that certain expenses related to the property are paid on time.
Identify the typical expenses covered by an escrow account: These usually include property taxes and homeowner's insurance. These are recurring costs that are essential for maintaining ownership and protecting the property.
Eliminate incorrect options: Real estate agent commissions are paid at the time of purchase and are not recurring expenses. Monthly mortgage principal is part of the loan repayment and is not held in escrow. Homeowner association (HOA) dues are typically paid directly by the homeowner and are not managed through escrow.
Focus on the correct answer: Property taxes and homeowner's insurance are recurring expenses that lenders often require to be paid through an escrow account to ensure timely payment and avoid penalties or lapses in coverage.
Summarize the reasoning: Escrow accounts are designed to manage essential recurring costs associated with homeownership, specifically property taxes and homeowner's insurance, as these protect the lender's investment in the property.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian