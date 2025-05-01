Which type of accounting is primarily responsible for establishing management reserves and identifying contingency reserves within an organization?
A
Tax Accounting
B
Financial Accounting
C
Managerial Accounting
D
Auditing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of accounting: Tax Accounting deals with compliance and tax-related matters, Financial Accounting focuses on preparing financial statements for external stakeholders, Auditing ensures the accuracy of financial records, and Managerial Accounting is concerned with internal decision-making and planning.
Recognize that establishing management reserves and identifying contingency reserves are activities related to internal planning and decision-making within an organization.
Learn that Managerial Accounting provides tools and techniques for budgeting, forecasting, and resource allocation, which are essential for setting aside reserves for unexpected events or future needs.
Understand that management reserves are funds set aside for unforeseen expenses, while contingency reserves are allocated for specific risks identified during planning. Both are part of strategic financial management handled by Managerial Accounting.
Conclude that Managerial Accounting is the type of accounting primarily responsible for these tasks, as it focuses on supporting management in making informed decisions and preparing for uncertainties.
