Which of the following is NOT included in financial capital?
A
Cash
B
Bank deposits
C
Machinery and equipment
D
Marketable securities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of financial capital: Financial capital refers to the funds or resources used by businesses to finance their operations, investments, and growth. It typically includes liquid assets and investments that can be easily converted into cash.
Review the items listed in the problem: Cash, bank deposits, machinery and equipment, and marketable securities.
Identify the characteristics of financial capital: Financial capital includes assets that are liquid or can be readily converted into cash, such as cash, bank deposits, and marketable securities. These are used to fund business activities.
Analyze machinery and equipment: Machinery and equipment are considered physical or tangible assets, not financial capital. They are categorized as fixed assets and are used in the production process rather than for financing purposes.
Conclude that machinery and equipment is NOT included in financial capital because it does not meet the definition of liquid or convertible financial resources.
