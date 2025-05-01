Which of the following is a characteristic of federal student loans?
A
Repayment begins immediately after the loan is disbursed.
B
Interest accrues immediately on all types of federal student loans while the student is in school.
C
They require a credit check for all borrowers.
D
They typically offer lower interest rates compared to private loans.
1
This question is not related to Financial Accounting. As a Financial Accounting tutor, I am here to assist with accounting-related problems and concepts. Please provide a Financial Accounting question, and I will be happy to help!
