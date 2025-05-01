For most indexed annuities, what is the specified floor (minimum guaranteed interest rate) applied to the contract's credited interest?
A
5%
B
0%
C
2%
D
10%
1
Understand the concept of indexed annuities: Indexed annuities are financial products that provide returns based on the performance of a specified market index, while also offering a guaranteed minimum interest rate to protect the investor.
Identify the term 'floor' in the context of indexed annuities: The floor refers to the minimum guaranteed interest rate that the contract will credit, regardless of the performance of the index.
Review the options provided in the problem: The options are 5%, 0%, 2%, and 10%. The correct floor rate is typically specified in the contract and is often set at 0%, meaning no negative returns but no guaranteed positive interest.
Consider the implications of a 0% floor: A 0% floor ensures that the investor will not lose money due to negative index performance, but it does not guarantee any positive interest if the index performs poorly.
Conclude that the correct answer is based on industry standards: Most indexed annuities specify a floor of 0%, as this is a common practice to protect investors from losses while allowing for potential gains tied to the index.
