Which of the following is a common way to deposit money into your checking account?
A
Writing a check to someone else
B
Paying a utility bill online
C
Direct deposit from your employer
D
Withdrawing cash from an ATM
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a checking account: A checking account is a type of bank account that allows easy access to funds for daily transactions, such as deposits, withdrawals, and payments.
Identify the purpose of depositing money into a checking account: Depositing money increases the balance in your account, making funds available for future transactions.
Review the options provided in the problem: Writing a check to someone else, paying a utility bill online, direct deposit from your employer, and withdrawing cash from an ATM.
Analyze each option: Writing a check to someone else and paying a utility bill online are ways to spend money, not deposit it. Withdrawing cash from an ATM reduces your account balance. Direct deposit from your employer is a common method to deposit money into your checking account.
Conclude that direct deposit from your employer is the correct answer because it is a standard and efficient way to deposit funds directly into your checking account without manual intervention.
