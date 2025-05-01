Who typically provides the start-up financing for the majority of new small businesses?
A
The owners and their families
B
Commercial banks
C
Venture capital firms
D
Government grants
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of start-up financing for small businesses. Start-up financing refers to the initial funds required to launch a new business, covering expenses such as equipment, inventory, and operational costs.
Recognize the typical sources of financing for small businesses. These sources can include personal savings, loans, investments, or external funding from institutions or individuals.
Analyze the options provided in the question: Owners and their families, Commercial banks, Venture capital firms, and Government grants. Consider which source is most commonly accessible and utilized by small business owners.
Evaluate the role of owners and their families in financing. Owners often use their personal savings or contributions from family members as the primary source of funding, especially for small businesses with limited access to external capital.
Compare the other options (Commercial banks, Venture capital firms, Government grants) to the role of owners and their families. Note that these sources may require established creditworthiness, significant business potential, or specific qualifications, which are less common for new small businesses compared to personal and family contributions.
