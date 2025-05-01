Understand the nature of the transaction: You owe $14 to a supplier, which means you have incurred a liability (Accounts Payable) and acquired goods or services (Purchases or Inventory). This transaction needs to be recorded in the accounting journal.
Recall the double-entry accounting principle: Every transaction affects at least two accounts, and the total debits must equal the total credits. In this case, one account will be debited, and another will be credited.
Determine the accounts involved: Since you owe $14 to a supplier, Accounts Payable will be credited to reflect the increase in liability. The corresponding debit will be to Purchases (or Inventory) to record the acquisition of goods or services.
Write the journal entry: Debit Purchases (or Inventory) $14 to increase the asset account for the goods or services acquired. Credit Accounts Payable $14 to increase the liability account for the amount owed to the supplier.
Review the other options provided: Analyze why the other entries are incorrect. For example, 'Debit Accounts Payable; Credit Purchases' reverses the correct entry, 'Debit Supplies Expense; Credit Accounts Payable' assumes an expense rather than inventory, and 'Debit Accounts Payable; Credit Cash' implies payment has been made, which is not the case here.
