Which of the following forms can be used to record a payment made at the time of purchase by check?
A
General Journal
B
Purchases Journal
C
Cash Payments Journal
D
Sales Journal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each journal: A General Journal is used for recording non-routine transactions, a Purchases Journal is used for credit purchases, a Sales Journal is used for credit sales, and a Cash Payments Journal is used for recording payments made in cash or by check.
Identify the nature of the transaction: The problem specifies a payment made at the time of purchase by check, which involves cash outflow.
Match the transaction type to the appropriate journal: Payments made by check are considered cash transactions and are recorded in the Cash Payments Journal.
Recognize why other journals are not suitable: The Purchases Journal is for credit purchases, the Sales Journal is for credit sales, and the General Journal is for non-routine transactions, none of which apply to this scenario.
Conclude that the Cash Payments Journal is the correct form to record this type of transaction, as it is specifically designed for cash or check payments.
