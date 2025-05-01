How should an annual business license fee be recorded in a journal entry?
A
Debit Accounts Payable; Credit License Expense
B
Debit Cash; Credit License Expense
C
Debit License Expense; Credit Cash
D
Debit License Expense; Credit Revenue
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: An annual business license fee is an expense incurred by the business, typically paid in cash. This means it should be recorded as an expense and a reduction in cash.
Identify the accounts involved: The two accounts affected are 'License Expense' (an expense account) and 'Cash' (an asset account).
Determine the correct journal entry: Expenses are recorded as debits because they decrease equity, and cash payments are recorded as credits because they reduce the asset account.
Write the journal entry: Debit 'License Expense' to recognize the cost incurred, and Credit 'Cash' to reflect the payment made.
Review the entry for accuracy: Ensure the debit and credit amounts are equal and correctly reflect the transaction.
