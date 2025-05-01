As production takes place, all manufacturing costs are added to the:
A
Cost of Goods Sold account
B
Finished Goods Inventory account
C
Work in Process Inventory account
D
Raw Materials Inventory account
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the flow of manufacturing costs: In a manufacturing environment, costs flow through various accounts as production progresses. These accounts include Raw Materials Inventory, Work in Process (WIP) Inventory, Finished Goods Inventory, and finally, Cost of Goods Sold (COGS).
Recognize the role of the Work in Process (WIP) Inventory account: This account is used to accumulate all manufacturing costs (direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead) for products that are partially completed during the production process.
Identify the stage of production: When production is ongoing and products are not yet completed, the associated costs are recorded in the Work in Process Inventory account. This ensures that costs are properly tracked until the products are finished.
Differentiate from other accounts: Costs are added to the Raw Materials Inventory account when materials are purchased, to the Finished Goods Inventory account when production is complete, and to the Cost of Goods Sold account when the goods are sold. However, during production, costs are specifically added to the Work in Process Inventory account.
Conclude the correct answer: Based on the flow of costs and the role of each account, the correct account for accumulating manufacturing costs during production is the Work in Process Inventory account.
