Which of the following statements correctly describes how Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) is determined under the periodic inventory system?
A
COGS is equal to the sum of all inventory purchases during the period.
B
COGS is recorded continuously with each sale using real-time inventory updates.
C
COGS is calculated by dividing ending inventory by total sales.
D
COGS is calculated at the end of the period as: Beginning Inventory + Purchases - Ending Inventory.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the periodic inventory system: In this system, inventory and Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) are not updated continuously. Instead, they are determined at the end of the accounting period.
Recall the formula for COGS under the periodic inventory system: \( \text{COGS} = \text{Beginning Inventory} + \text{Purchases} - \text{Ending Inventory} \). This formula helps calculate the cost of goods sold during the period.
Break down the components of the formula: \( \text{Beginning Inventory} \) is the inventory available at the start of the period, \( \text{Purchases} \) are the goods bought during the period, and \( \text{Ending Inventory} \) is the inventory remaining at the end of the period.
Apply the formula at the end of the period: Add the beginning inventory and purchases to determine the total goods available for sale. Then subtract the ending inventory to calculate the cost of goods sold.
Understand why the other options are incorrect: COGS is not equal to the sum of all inventory purchases, nor is it recorded continuously in real-time under the periodic system. It is also not calculated by dividing ending inventory by total sales.
