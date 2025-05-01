The costs assigned to a job that has been sold are reported on the:
Cost of Goods Sold account
Work in Process Inventory account
Raw Materials Inventory account
Finished Goods Inventory account
Understand the concept of job costing: In job costing, costs are accumulated for specific jobs or projects. Once a job is completed and sold, the costs associated with that job are transferred to the Cost of Goods Sold account.
Review the purpose of the Cost of Goods Sold account: This account represents the direct costs of producing goods that have been sold during a specific period. It includes materials, labor, and overhead costs directly tied to the sold job.
Differentiate between inventory accounts: Work in Process Inventory tracks costs for jobs that are still in production, Raw Materials Inventory tracks the cost of materials not yet used, and Finished Goods Inventory tracks completed jobs that have not yet been sold.
Recognize the flow of costs: Costs move from Raw Materials Inventory to Work in Process Inventory during production, then to Finished Goods Inventory once the job is completed, and finally to Cost of Goods Sold when the job is sold.
Conclude that the correct account for costs assigned to a sold job is the Cost of Goods Sold account, as it reflects the expenses incurred for goods that have been sold.
