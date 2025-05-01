A joint venture establishes a new business that is:
A
a partnership with unlimited liability for all venturers
B
separately identifiable and jointly controlled by the venturers
C
wholly owned by one of the venturers
D
a subsidiary of one of the venturers
Understand the concept of a joint venture: A joint venture is a business arrangement where two or more parties agree to pool their resources for a specific task, project, or business activity. Each party typically shares control, risks, and rewards.
Identify the key characteristics of a joint venture: It is jointly controlled by the venturers, meaning all parties involved have shared decision-making authority. Additionally, it is separately identifiable, meaning it operates as a distinct entity from the venturers' individual businesses.
Clarify the term 'partnership with unlimited liability': In a partnership, the venturers may have unlimited liability, meaning they are personally responsible for the debts and obligations of the joint venture.
Distinguish between ownership and control: A joint venture is not wholly owned by one venturer or a subsidiary of one venturer. Instead, it is jointly controlled and operated by all venturers involved.
Conclude that the correct answer aligns with the definition of a joint venture: It is separately identifiable and jointly controlled by the venturers, which reflects the shared nature of the arrangement and its distinct operational identity.
