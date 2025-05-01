The Cook Corporation has two divisions. Which of the following statements best describes how the financial performance of each division should be evaluated for internal reporting purposes?
A
All revenues and expenses should be combined and reported only at the corporate level.
B
Each division should be treated as a separate profit center, with revenues and expenses tracked individually.
C
Only the larger division's performance should be evaluated separately; the smaller division can be ignored.
D
Divisional performance should be evaluated solely based on the number of employees in each division.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of divisional performance evaluation. In financial accounting, divisions within a corporation are often treated as separate profit centers. This means that each division's revenues and expenses are tracked individually to assess its financial performance.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Evaluate each statement to determine which aligns with the principle of treating divisions as separate profit centers for internal reporting purposes.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, combining all revenues and expenses at the corporate level does not allow for individual divisional performance evaluation. Similarly, evaluating performance based solely on the number of employees or ignoring smaller divisions is not a sound financial practice.
Step 4: Identify the correct approach. The correct statement is that each division should be treated as a separate profit center, with revenues and expenses tracked individually. This allows for a clear understanding of each division's contribution to the overall corporation.
Step 5: Reflect on the importance of this approach. Treating divisions as separate profit centers helps management make informed decisions, allocate resources effectively, and identify areas for improvement within each division.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian