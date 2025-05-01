One difference between partnerships and sole proprietorships is that partnerships:
A
cannot be formed by individuals
B
limit the liability of all owners to their investment
C
are not required to file any tax returns
D
have more than one owner sharing profits and losses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key characteristics of sole proprietorships and partnerships. A sole proprietorship is owned by a single individual, while a partnership involves two or more individuals sharing ownership.
Recognize that partnerships are formed when two or more individuals agree to share profits and losses, typically outlined in a partnership agreement.
Note that partnerships do not limit liability for all owners to their investment. In general partnerships, owners have unlimited liability, meaning their personal assets can be used to cover business debts.
Understand that partnerships are required to file tax returns, even though the income is passed through to the partners and taxed at their individual tax rates.
Conclude that the defining feature of partnerships, compared to sole proprietorships, is the presence of more than one owner sharing profits and losses.
