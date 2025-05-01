Which of the following statements about the statement of stockholders’ equity is true?
A
It shows changes in each component of stockholders’ equity during the accounting period.
B
It does not include information about dividends declared.
C
It reports only the ending balances of assets and liabilities.
D
It is the same as the income statement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of the statement of stockholders' equity. It is a financial statement that provides details about changes in each component of stockholders' equity during a specific accounting period. Components typically include common stock, retained earnings, additional paid-in capital, and treasury stock.
Step 2: Clarify the role of dividends in the statement of stockholders' equity. Dividends declared are included in this statement because they reduce retained earnings, which is a component of stockholders' equity.
Step 3: Differentiate the statement of stockholders' equity from other financial statements. It does not report ending balances of assets and liabilities (this is done in the balance sheet) and is not the same as the income statement, which reports revenues and expenses.
Step 4: Evaluate the options provided in the problem. The correct statement should align with the purpose of the statement of stockholders' equity, which is to show changes in each component of stockholders' equity during the accounting period.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option stating: 'It shows changes in each component of stockholders’ equity during the accounting period.' This aligns with the definition and purpose of the statement of stockholders' equity.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian