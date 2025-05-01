Which of the following would be found on a statement of stockholders' equity?
A
Net sales revenue
B
Total liabilities
C
Dividends declared
D
Cash flows from operating activities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the statement of stockholders' equity: It is a financial statement that shows changes in the equity section of the balance sheet over a specific period. It includes items such as common stock, retained earnings, and dividends declared.
Identify the components typically found on the statement of stockholders' equity: These include beginning equity balances, additions (e.g., issuance of stock), deductions (e.g., dividends declared), and ending equity balances.
Analyze the options provided: Net sales revenue and cash flows from operating activities are part of the income statement and cash flow statement, respectively, and not the statement of stockholders' equity. Total liabilities are part of the balance sheet.
Focus on dividends declared: Dividends declared reduce retained earnings, which is a component of stockholders' equity. Therefore, this item is relevant to the statement of stockholders' equity.
Conclude that dividends declared would be found on the statement of stockholders' equity, as it directly impacts the retained earnings section of equity.
