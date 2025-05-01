Which of the following statements about financial statements is NOT true?
A
The income statement reports a company's revenues and expenses over a period of time.
B
The statement of cash flows only includes cash inflows from operating activities.
C
The statement of changes in equity shows changes in owners' equity during the period.
D
The balance sheet shows a company's financial position at a specific point in time.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the purpose of each financial statement mentioned in the problem. The income statement reports revenues and expenses over a period of time, showing the company's profitability during that period.
Step 2: Review the statement of cash flows. It includes cash inflows and outflows from three main activities: operating, investing, and financing. The claim that it only includes cash inflows from operating activities is incorrect.
Step 3: Examine the statement of changes in equity. This statement tracks changes in owners' equity during the period, including contributions, distributions, and retained earnings.
Step 4: Analyze the balance sheet. It provides a snapshot of a company's financial position at a specific point in time, listing assets, liabilities, and equity.
Step 5: Compare the statements and identify the incorrect claim. The statement about the cash flows is not true because it excludes the other two categories (investing and financing activities).
