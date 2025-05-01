Which of the following is a possible closing entry at the end of an accounting period?
A
Debit Cash; Credit Service Revenue
B
Debit Equipment; Credit Accumulated Depreciation
C
Debit Accounts Payable; Credit Cash
D
Debit Service Revenue; Credit Income Summary
1
Understand the purpose of closing entries: Closing entries are used to transfer the balances of temporary accounts (e.g., revenues, expenses, and dividends) to permanent accounts (e.g., retained earnings or income summary) at the end of an accounting period.
Identify the temporary account involved: In this case, the temporary account is 'Service Revenue,' which needs to be closed to the 'Income Summary' account.
Determine the normal balance of the temporary account: Service Revenue has a normal credit balance. To close it, you need to debit the Service Revenue account to bring its balance to zero.
Record the corresponding entry in the Income Summary account: Since you are debiting Service Revenue, you must credit the Income Summary account with the same amount to complete the closing entry.
Write the closing entry: The closing entry would be formatted as 'Debit Service Revenue; Credit Income Summary' to transfer the revenue balance to the Income Summary account.
