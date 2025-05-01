Which of the following accounts is NOT closed at the end of the accounting period?
A
Service Revenue
B
Owner's Capital
C
Rent Expense
D
Utilities Expense
Step 1: Understand the concept of closing entries. Closing entries are made at the end of an accounting period to transfer the balances of temporary accounts (such as revenues, expenses, and withdrawals) to permanent accounts (such as Owner's Capital). Temporary accounts are reset to zero for the next accounting period.
Step 2: Identify temporary accounts. Temporary accounts include revenue accounts (e.g., Service Revenue), expense accounts (e.g., Rent Expense, Utilities Expense), and withdrawal accounts. These accounts are closed to prepare for the next accounting period.
Step 3: Recognize permanent accounts. Permanent accounts, such as Owner's Capital, are not closed at the end of the accounting period. Their balances are carried forward to the next period.
Step 4: Analyze the options provided in the problem. Service Revenue, Rent Expense, and Utilities Expense are temporary accounts that are closed at the end of the accounting period. Owner's Capital is a permanent account and is not closed.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is Owner's Capital, as it is a permanent account and its balance is carried forward to the next accounting period.
