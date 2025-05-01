Which of the following accounts are closed at the end of the year?
A
Liability accounts
B
Common stock account
C
Asset accounts
D
Revenue accounts
1
Understand the concept of closing entries: Closing entries are made at the end of an accounting period to transfer balances from temporary accounts (such as revenue, expenses, and dividends) to permanent accounts (such as retained earnings). This process resets the temporary accounts to zero for the next accounting period.
Identify temporary accounts: Temporary accounts include revenue accounts, expense accounts, and dividend accounts. These accounts are closed because they relate to a specific accounting period and need to start fresh in the next period.
Recognize permanent accounts: Permanent accounts include asset accounts, liability accounts, and equity accounts (such as common stock). These accounts are not closed because their balances carry over to the next accounting period.
Focus on the question: The problem asks which accounts are closed at the end of the year. Based on the explanation above, revenue accounts are temporary accounts and are closed at the end of the year.
Conclude the reasoning: Liability accounts, common stock accounts, and asset accounts are permanent accounts and are not closed at the end of the year. Only revenue accounts are closed to reset their balances for the next accounting period.
