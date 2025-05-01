Which type of stock represents the most basic form of ownership in a corporation?
A
Treasury stock
B
Convertible bonds
C
Common stock
D
Preferred stock
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of stock ownership in a corporation. Stock represents equity ownership, and there are different types of stock with varying rights and privileges.
Learn about common stock. Common stock is the most basic form of ownership in a corporation. It typically grants voting rights to shareholders and entitles them to a share of the company's profits through dividends, if declared.
Compare common stock with preferred stock. Preferred stock generally has priority over common stock in terms of dividend payments and claims on assets during liquidation, but it often lacks voting rights.
Understand why treasury stock is not a type of ownership. Treasury stock refers to shares that a corporation has repurchased from shareholders and holds in its treasury. These shares do not confer ownership rights while held by the corporation.
Recognize that convertible bonds are not stock. Convertible bonds are debt instruments that can be converted into equity (common stock) at a later date, but they do not represent ownership until converted.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian