In the context of types of accounting, which of the following is a characteristic action a company can take in a direct investment?
A
Establish a wholly owned subsidiary in a foreign country
B
Acquire a controlling interest in a foreign business
C
Purchase shares in a foreign company without gaining significant influence
D
Enter into a licensing agreement with a foreign firm
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of direct investment: Direct investment refers to a situation where a company invests in a foreign country with the intention of gaining control or significant influence over the operations of the foreign entity.
Differentiate between the options provided: Analyze each action to determine whether it aligns with the characteristics of direct investment, which typically involves control or significant influence.
Option 1: Establishing a wholly owned subsidiary in a foreign country is a direct investment because the company has full control over the subsidiary's operations.
Option 2: Acquiring a controlling interest in a foreign business is also a direct investment because it provides the company with significant influence or control over the foreign business.
Option 3 and Option 4: Purchasing shares without gaining significant influence and entering into a licensing agreement do not qualify as direct investments because they do not involve control or significant influence over the foreign entity.
