Which two main factors most directly determine the total amount of interest paid on a mortgage loan?
A
The property value and the type of mortgage
B
The down payment amount and the borrower's credit score
C
The interest rate and the length of the loan term
D
The monthly payment amount and the loan origination fee
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of mortgage interest: Mortgage interest is the cost of borrowing money to purchase a property, and it is determined by specific factors that influence the total amount paid over the life of the loan.
Identify the two main factors that directly affect the total interest paid: These are the interest rate (the percentage charged by the lender) and the length of the loan term (the duration over which the loan is repaid).
Explain the impact of the interest rate: A higher interest rate increases the total interest paid, while a lower interest rate reduces it. The interest rate is typically expressed as an annual percentage rate (APR).
Explain the impact of the loan term: A longer loan term results in more interest paid over time because the borrower is paying interest for a longer period. Conversely, a shorter loan term reduces the total interest paid.
Clarify why other factors are less directly related: While factors like property value, down payment, credit score, monthly payment, and loan origination fee can influence the loan terms or approval, they do not directly determine the total interest paid as the interest rate and loan term do.
