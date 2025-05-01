Which of the following correctly lists the types of financial resources typically used to pay for college, in the recommended order of use?
A
Federal student loans, scholarships and grants, private loans, work-study earnings
B
Private loans, federal student loans, scholarships and grants, work-study earnings
C
Scholarships and grants, work-study earnings, federal student loans, private loans
D
Work-study earnings, private loans, scholarships and grants, federal student loans
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the types of financial resources mentioned in the problem. These include scholarships and grants, work-study earnings, federal student loans, and private loans. Each type has different implications for repayment and financial burden.
Step 2: Recognize the recommended order of use for financial resources. Scholarships and grants are typically prioritized because they do not require repayment and reduce the financial burden on the student.
Step 3: Work-study earnings are the next recommended resource because they allow students to earn money while studying, minimizing debt accumulation.
Step 4: Federal student loans are considered after scholarships, grants, and work-study earnings because they often have lower interest rates and more flexible repayment options compared to private loans.
Step 5: Private loans are the last resort due to their higher interest rates and less favorable repayment terms. This order minimizes the financial burden and long-term debt for students.
