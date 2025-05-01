What does your credit score primarily indicate to lenders?
A
Your likelihood of repaying borrowed money on time
B
Your total annual income
C
The amount of money you currently have in your savings account
D
Your employment history
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a credit score: A credit score is a numerical representation of an individual's creditworthiness, based on their credit history and financial behavior.
Recognize the primary purpose of a credit score: Lenders use credit scores to assess the likelihood that a borrower will repay borrowed money on time.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Total annual income, savings account balance, and employment history are not directly indicated by a credit score. These factors may be considered separately by lenders but are not the primary focus of the credit score.
Focus on repayment behavior: A credit score is primarily derived from factors such as payment history, amounts owed, length of credit history, types of credit used, and new credit inquiries.
Conclude that the correct answer is the likelihood of repaying borrowed money on time, as this is the primary indicator provided by a credit score to lenders.
