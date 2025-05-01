Which of the following transactions results in a debit to Cash and a credit to Deferred Rent Revenue?
A
Paying deferred rent revenue to a landlord
B
Paying rent expense in advance for future periods
C
Collecting cash from a customer for services already performed
D
Receiving advance payment of rent from a tenant for future periods
1
Step 1: Understand the nature of the transaction. The problem involves receiving advance payment of rent from a tenant for future periods. This means cash is received upfront, but the revenue is not yet earned, as the service (use of the rented space) will be provided in the future.
Step 2: Recall the accounting principle of deferred revenue. Deferred revenue is a liability account that represents money received for goods or services that have not yet been delivered or performed. In this case, the rent payment received in advance is considered deferred rent revenue.
Step 3: Analyze the journal entry. When cash is received, the Cash account (an asset) is debited because cash is increasing. At the same time, the Deferred Rent Revenue account (a liability) is credited because the company now has an obligation to provide the rented space in the future.
Step 4: Write the journal entry in terms of debits and credits. The journal entry would look like this: Debit Cash (to increase the asset account) and Credit Deferred Rent Revenue (to increase the liability account).
Step 5: Confirm the logic of the transaction. Receiving advance payment of rent aligns with the accounting treatment of deferred revenue, as the company has not yet earned the revenue but has received cash upfront. This ensures proper matching of revenue recognition with the period in which the service is provided.
