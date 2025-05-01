Which of the following types of accounts are decreased by debits and increased by credits?
A
Asset accounts
B
Dividend accounts
C
Liability accounts
D
Expense accounts
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic rules of debits and credits: In accounting, debits and credits are used to record transactions. Debits increase asset and expense accounts, while credits decrease them. Conversely, credits increase liability, equity, and revenue accounts, while debits decrease them.
Identify the type of account being asked about: The question is asking about liability accounts, which are part of the balance sheet and represent obligations owed by the company.
Recall the behavior of liability accounts: Liability accounts are increased by credits because they represent amounts owed, and decreased by debits when the company fulfills or reduces its obligations.
Compare liability accounts to other account types: Asset accounts and expense accounts are increased by debits and decreased by credits, while liability accounts behave oppositely. This distinction is crucial for understanding the accounting equation.
Apply the rule to the question: Since liability accounts are increased by credits and decreased by debits, they are the correct answer to the question. This aligns with the fundamental principles of double-entry accounting.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian