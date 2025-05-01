When materials are purchased on credit for later use in production, which account is debited in the journal entry?
A
Work in Process Inventory
B
Accounts Payable
C
Raw Materials Inventory
D
Cost of Goods Sold
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: When materials are purchased on credit, it means the company is acquiring raw materials for production but has not yet paid for them. This transaction involves two accounts: Raw Materials Inventory and Accounts Payable.
Identify the account to be debited: In accounting, a debit entry increases asset accounts. Since the company is acquiring raw materials, the Raw Materials Inventory account (an asset account) will be debited to reflect the increase in inventory.
Identify the account to be credited: A credit entry increases liability accounts. Since the purchase is made on credit, the Accounts Payable account (a liability account) will be credited to reflect the obligation to pay the supplier in the future.
Write the journal entry: The journal entry for this transaction will be: Debit Raw Materials Inventory and Credit Accounts Payable. This ensures the accounting equation remains balanced.
Understand why other accounts are not involved: Work in Process Inventory is used when materials are actively being used in production, and Cost of Goods Sold is used when goods are sold. Neither applies to the initial purchase of raw materials, which is why Raw Materials Inventory is the correct account to debit.
