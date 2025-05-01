Which of the following best describes a form for recording transactions in chronological order?
A
Journal
B
Balance Sheet
C
Trial Balance
D
Ledger
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of the question: It is asking for the name of the form used to record transactions in chronological order.
Review the definitions of the options provided: A Journal, Balance Sheet, Trial Balance, and Ledger.
Define 'Journal': A Journal is a book or electronic record where transactions are recorded in chronological order as they occur. It is the first step in the accounting process.
Compare the other options: A Balance Sheet summarizes a company's financial position at a specific point in time, a Trial Balance lists all accounts and their balances to check for errors, and a Ledger organizes transactions by account rather than chronological order.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Journal' because it specifically records transactions in chronological order, unlike the other options.
