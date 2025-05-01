Debit Investment Income $30,000; Credit Cash $30,000
Understand the nature of the transaction: A cash distribution of $30,000 is received by the individual, which means cash is increasing. This should be recorded as a debit to the Cash account, as debits increase asset accounts.
Determine the source of the cash distribution: The cash is received from an investment, which implies that the income generated from the investment is being recognized. Investment Income is a revenue account, and revenues are credited to reflect an increase.
Analyze the incorrect options: The option 'Debit Distribution Expense $30,000; Credit Cash $30,000' is incorrect because Distribution Expense is not relevant here, as the transaction is about receiving income, not incurring an expense.
Evaluate the other incorrect options: 'Debit Cash $30,000; Credit Accounts Receivable $30,000' is incorrect because Accounts Receivable represents amounts owed to the individual, not income received. Similarly, 'Debit Investment Income $30,000; Credit Cash $30,000' is incorrect because it reverses the correct treatment of the accounts.
Conclude the correct journal entry: The correct entry is 'Debit Cash $30,000; Credit Investment Income $30,000,' as it properly reflects the increase in cash and the recognition of investment income.
