Saying a bill is being marked up is just another way to say it is being ________.
A
written off
B
credited
C
decreased
D
increased
step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'marked up' in financial accounting. It refers to an increase in the value or price of an item, typically to account for profit margins or additional costs.
Review the options provided: 'written off,' 'credited,' 'decreased,' and 'increased.'
Analyze each option: 'Written off' means removing an asset or expense from the books, 'credited' refers to an entry on the right side of a ledger, 'decreased' means lowering the value, and 'increased' aligns with the concept of 'marking up.'
Confirm that 'increased' is the correct answer because marking up a bill involves raising its value or price.
Conclude that the term 'marked up' is synonymous with 'increased' in this context, as it reflects a higher value or price adjustment.
