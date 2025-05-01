An insurance premium is paid by a business. Under which type of accounting is this payment first recorded as a prepaid expense?
A
Tax accounting
B
Accrual accounting
C
Cash accounting
D
Managerial accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of prepaid expenses: Prepaid expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services that will be received in the future. These are recorded as assets initially because they represent future economic benefits.
Identify the accounting method that recognizes prepaid expenses: Accrual accounting records transactions when they occur, regardless of when cash is exchanged. Under this method, prepaid expenses are recorded as assets until the benefit is consumed or the service is used.
Contrast accrual accounting with cash accounting: Cash accounting records transactions only when cash is exchanged. In this method, there is no concept of prepaid expenses; expenses are recognized when payment is made.
Exclude managerial and tax accounting: Managerial accounting focuses on internal decision-making and does not follow strict rules for recording prepaid expenses. Tax accounting is governed by tax laws and may not align with accrual accounting principles.
Conclude that under accrual accounting, the insurance premium payment is first recorded as a prepaid expense because it represents a future benefit to the business.
