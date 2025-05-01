One way to revise a budget to meet long-term goals is to ______ discretionary spending.
A
eliminate all
B
reduce
C
ignore
D
increase
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of discretionary spending: Discretionary spending refers to non-essential expenses, such as entertainment, dining out, or luxury items, which can be adjusted based on financial goals.
Recognize the importance of budgeting: A budget is a financial plan that helps allocate resources effectively to meet both short-term and long-term goals.
Analyze the impact of discretionary spending on long-term goals: Excessive discretionary spending can hinder the ability to save or invest for future objectives, such as retirement or purchasing a home.
Identify strategies to revise a budget: To align with long-term goals, reducing discretionary spending is often a practical approach. This involves prioritizing essential expenses and minimizing non-essential ones.
Apply the concept to the problem: The correct approach to revising a budget to meet long-term goals is to reduce discretionary spending, as eliminating all discretionary spending may not be realistic or sustainable.
