What critical purpose does the adjusted trial balance serve in the accounting cycle?
A
It is used to detect errors in the posting of transactions to the ledger accounts.
B
It is used exclusively to record cash transactions at the end of the period.
C
It ensures that all adjusting entries have been made and the accounts are ready for the preparation of financial statements.
D
It is prepared before any journal entries are recorded in the accounting period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the adjusted trial balance in the accounting cycle. It is a key step that ensures all adjusting entries have been made to reflect accurate account balances.
Recognize that the adjusted trial balance is prepared after adjusting entries are recorded, not before any journal entries are made. This ensures that the accounts are updated for accruals, deferrals, and other necessary adjustments.
Note that the adjusted trial balance is not used exclusively for cash transactions. Instead, it includes all accounts, such as assets, liabilities, equity, revenues, and expenses, to ensure completeness and accuracy.
Identify that the adjusted trial balance serves as the foundation for preparing financial statements, such as the income statement, balance sheet, and statement of cash flows. It ensures that the accounts are ready for this step.
Understand that while the adjusted trial balance can help detect errors, its primary purpose is to confirm that all adjustments have been made and the accounts are accurate for financial reporting.
