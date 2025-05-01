Which of the following statements about the unadjusted trial balance is correct?
A
It is prepared before any adjusting entries are made at the end of the accounting period.
B
It only lists accounts with debit balances.
C
It is used to prepare the post-closing trial balance.
D
It includes all adjustments for accrued revenues and expenses.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of an unadjusted trial balance: It is a list of all accounts and their balances before any adjusting entries are made at the end of the accounting period. This helps ensure that total debits equal total credits.
Clarify that the unadjusted trial balance includes all accounts, not just those with debit balances. Both debit and credit balances are listed to verify the equality of debits and credits.
Recognize that the unadjusted trial balance is prepared before adjustments for accrued revenues and expenses are made. Adjusting entries are recorded later to account for items like depreciation, accrued expenses, and accrued revenues.
Understand that the unadjusted trial balance is not used to prepare the post-closing trial balance. The post-closing trial balance is prepared after closing entries are made to ensure that only permanent accounts remain.
Review the correct statement: The unadjusted trial balance is prepared before any adjusting entries are made at the end of the accounting period. This is its primary purpose in the accounting cycle.
Watch next
Master Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance with a bite sized video explanation from Brian