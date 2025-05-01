Which of the following would NOT cause the adjusted trial balance totals to be unequal?
A
Omitting a credit entry in the adjusted trial balance
B
Posting a journal entry to the wrong account but with correct debit and credit amounts
C
Failure to record an adjusting entry for accrued expenses
D
Recording a $500 debit as $50 in the ledger
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of an adjusted trial balance: It is used to ensure that total debits equal total credits after adjustments are made to the accounts.
Analyze each option to determine its impact on the adjusted trial balance totals: For example, omitting a credit entry would cause the totals to be unequal because the credit side would be understated.
Consider the option 'Posting a journal entry to the wrong account but with correct debit and credit amounts': This would not affect the equality of the adjusted trial balance totals because the debit and credit amounts are still balanced, even if posted to the wrong account.
Evaluate the option 'Failure to record an adjusting entry for accrued expenses': This would cause the adjusted trial balance totals to be unequal because the necessary adjustment is missing, leading to an imbalance.
Assess the option 'Recording a $500 debit as $50 in the ledger': This would cause the adjusted trial balance totals to be unequal because the debit side would be understated by $450.
Watch next
Master Unadjusted vs Adjusted Trial Balance with a bite sized video explanation from Brian