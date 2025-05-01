In a properly formatted business document, where are page numbers typically placed?
A
In the left margin of each page
B
In the header or footer of each page
C
Only on the title page
D
In the main body text of each page
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of page numbers in a business document: Page numbers help readers navigate the document efficiently and maintain a professional format.
Identify the common locations for page numbers: Page numbers are typically placed in the header or footer of each page to ensure they are consistent and unobtrusive.
Eliminate incorrect options: Page numbers are not placed in the left margin, main body text, or only on the title page, as these placements would disrupt the document's readability and format.
Recognize the correct placement: Page numbers are most commonly placed in the header or footer because these areas are separate from the main content and maintain a clean layout.
Apply this knowledge to format a business document: When creating or reviewing a business document, ensure page numbers are consistently placed in the header or footer of each page for a professional appearance.
